Ghana football shall rise again - Fatau Dauda reacts to Medeama, Dreams FC group stage qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, is optimistic that Ghana football will reclaim its status on the continental front.



While referencing, Medeama and Dreams FC's progression to the group stage of CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.



He lauded the two teams for achieving what has been a long desire for Ghana football.



“I will commend both Medeama and Dreams FC for group-stage qualification in Champions League and in the Confederations Cup. For so many years, our clubs have struggled to make it to the group stage but this time, we’ve got Medeama and Dreams FC in the group stage,” he said as quoted by FootbaGhana.



He added that Medeama and Dreams' remarkable feat will mark the new beginning for Ghana Football.



“It is possible for us to win back our slots if clubs continue to perform like Medeama and Dreams FC in Africa. It’s all about time, trust me, our football will rise again because there’s been some changes” he said.



After progressing to the group stage, Medeama SC and Dreams FC are set to know their respective opponents for the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup on Friday, October 6, 2023.



This is the first time Ghana will have two teams in the group stage of two CAF inter-club competitions.



