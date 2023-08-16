Ghana football living on past glories - Nii Lante

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Former Youth and Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has disclosed that the Black Stars and other Ghana national teams are living on past glories.



The Black Stars have not won a major title in over 40 years, the last notable achievement of the team dates back to 1982 when they clinched the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Libya.



During an interview with Citi TV, Vanderpuye noted the lack of achievements by the Black Stars in recent times, attributing it to the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) perceived lack of proactive measures.



He pointed out that rather than assembling teams in preparation for tournaments, the GFA seems to be following what he characterized as an outdated and ineffective "cow-dung management style."



According to him, Ghana's 2006 World Cup team is a perfect module the GFA has to follow because players were nurtured and developed through various levels, from U-17 and U-20 to the Meteors and eventually the Black Stars.



"We continue to live on past glories and we are suffering," Vanderpuye, who is the MP for Odododiodio Constituency stated.



"We are doing the same thing, the cow-dung management style. We wait, and when there’s a tournament or qualifying series coming up, then we assemble players and play. Possibly, sometimes we qualify and say ‘oh we are doing good’.”



The Black Stars were knocked out in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and faced a similar disappointing elimination in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON.



