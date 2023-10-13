Ghana football is not dead – McDan

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel Mckorley, popularly known as McDan, has reiterated that football in Ghana is not dead as hugely labelled by people.



The business mogul has revealed his long-standing love for the discipline, having revealed that he supports Ghana Premier League club Great Olympics and Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.



According to McDan, it is always prudent to work with what one has, adding that leadership and development are major keys to football development in Ghana.



“I always believe in working with what you have, and I also believe in leadership. What is killing us in this country is leadership. Why would somebody sponsor something, there must be an interest. The strongest word in the dictionary is interest and how you see the future,” he told Joy Business.



“I beg to differ but our football is not dead, I remember about seven years back, I gathered all those who started colts in Ghana, not the players but the owners and brought them here. I revived the colts league in Ghana when I had an AstroTurf and asked that we play the league on a ‘sakora’ park. There is something called culture and you start from there,” he added.



Known for his philanthropic works, McKorley presented an air-conditioned Benz Bus (Sprinter) to the Ghana Tennis Federation at the McDan Tennis Open West African Championship at the Accra Sports Stadium in May 2017.



Daniel McKorley presented an amount of GH¢10,000 to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) in support of the 2017 SWAG Awards Night at the Banquet Hall of the State House.









