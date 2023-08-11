Ghana football is in safe hands - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballmadeinghana.com.gh

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has assured the general public to relax and believe in the rise of Ghana football since it’s in safe hands.



The President of the FA after submitting his forms to seek for a second term in office reiterated the need for unity and togetherness in the administration of the game.



He also appreciated all the delegates who made their way to the FA to support his candidature when he filed his nomination on Friday.



Mr. Okraku called on the football public to remain confident and believe in his administration insisting he is the right person for the presidential role.



Addressing the media, Kurt thanked all the delegates who showed up at the headquarters of the Ghana FA assuring all that football is in safe hands.



“Ghana football has suffered. Ghana football has struggled but Ghana football is on the rise. Ghana football, most importantly, is in safe hands.



“The safe hand is the one addressing all of you. The trusted leader is the one speaking to all of you. People believe in the leadership and trust in the leadership. Most importantly, the trust in the vision of the leader.



“We’re here today to say one thing: we are together. We’re together in good times. We’re together in bad times. Our game will go through bad times but our game will go through a lot of good times.



“We have to come together as one family. That is the essence of being in football. My hands are opened and I’ll welcome the other minds at all times because it is the strength that I pick from the other minds that make this family a unique and strong family.



“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all the Women Premier League clubs, Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Regional Football Associations and all constituent bodies for your undiluted support behind this mission.



“The pledge as we have shown today is that we are firmly committed to develop football, we invite everybody believes in this vision and has the right level of skill set and everybody who is committed and willing to be part of this agenda.



“Ghana football, again, is in safe hands,” he added.