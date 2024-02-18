Ghana football is in a mess - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has raised alarm bells about the deteriorating state of Ghanaian football, asserting that those denying the reality are not being truthful.



Agyemang-Badu made these remarks during his appearance on United Showbiz, where he was joined by former Black Stars teammates John Paintsil and Samuel Inkoom.



The ex-Udinese and Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club player lent his support to the ‘SaveGhanaFootball’ demonstration's petition aimed at fostering positive change within Ghanaian football.



The demonstration was prompted by Ghana's premature exits from the 2021 and 2023 AFCON editions, both occurring in the first round.



Reflecting on the country's footballing landscape, Agyemang-Badu questioned the absence of progress since Ghana's victory at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup 15 years ago.



"It’s been 15 years since we won the FIFA Under 20 World Cup now where is your Under 20 team? So when someone goes on a demonstration, I’m not attacking somebody, they’ve brought you 15 items to improve football, what is wrong about this?" Agyemang-Badu challenged.



“Your football is in a mess. Anyone who says otherwise isn’t speaking the truth. Apart from the Black Queens, the national football teams are underperforming so what should we do, we have to go back to the basics.”