Ghana football is dead - Malik Jabir fumes

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international Malik Jabir has disclosed that Ghana’s football is currently dead and needs immediate attention to revive it.



Malik Jabir, who played for the Black Stars and Kotoko argued that the Black Stars’ failure to win a match at the last two editions of the African Cup is an indication of how football has hit a low in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Malik Jabir suggested that Ghana returns to developing the game from the grassroots.



“Ghana has failed to defeat an African team three times in a row, and people expect us to chant praises? That is not correct.



“We need to return to youth football, rebuild the U17, U20, and U23 teams, and ensure a proper transition for them, as Senegal and Mali have done.



“This will result in a standardized team for the Black Stars. We shouldn’t be telling ourselves that football isn’t dead when we can’t even win a single game in the AFCON ”, he concluded.



Ghana got eliminated from the AFCON at the group stages for the second consecutive time - 2021 and 2023.



The team picked up just two points at the group stages of the 2023 edition after losing its first match to Cape Verde by 2-1 and drawing with Egypt and Mozambique.



JNA/EK