Ghana football cannot be called dead-product – Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, says Ghana football cannot be called a dead product when some teams are doing well.



He cited the successes of the Black Satellites and the Princesses at the just ended African Games, where they both won gold medals.



He also pointed at Dreams FC reaching the semis of the CAF Confederation as well as the Princess also qualifying for the World Cup.



Despite these, many other products of the GFA are not doing well. The Black Stars’ performances are still on a downward trajectory, while many other junior teams are struggling.



But Asante Twum believes Ghana football is not dead.



“Our football cannot be called a dead product when we qualify for the Women's World Cup, win gold medals in both male and female competition, and have Dreams FC in the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup,” he told Akoma FM.