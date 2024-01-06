Ghana flirts with South Africa coach Hugo Broos ahead of AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku appears to be a big fan of South Africa coach, Hugo Broos after posting controversial quotes by the Belgian tactician and siding with him.



Having dropped some top players, including Burley's leading scorer Lyle Foster, for the tournament in Ivory Coast.



The former Cameroon coach has been heavily criticised by fans of the Bafana Bafana, but Ghana's FA boss Kurt Okraku seems to back Broos' choice, describing him as a 'top guy'.



Broos in explaining his selection said: "SAFA hired my services without 56 million people involved. They asked me to take the national team forward. They never told me that they also hired other 56 million coaches to coach Bafana Bafana "



"Now people come to me and ask why did you not pick that player who plays for that club. As long I am here I pick whoever delivers for me. you can play for PSG, Bayern, etc, if you are not a fit for my system you won't be called up.



"I came across to a similar situation with the Cameroon national team, people were not happy at all with the squad I chose for Gabon AFCON 2017, but we won the Cup. Suddenly they were the first to throw sweets at me after throwing stones. In Africa, you are told what to do, in Europe you completely become a boss until you are sacked or resign "



This move by Okraku suggests he might consider Broos when the next Black Stars job becomes vacant.