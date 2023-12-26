Ghana fined by FIFA for pitch invasion after World Cup qualifier celebration

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has levied a fine of Five Thousand Swiss Francs on Ghana for violating Article 17 & 58 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code 2023 Edition.



The breach pertains to an incident during Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifying 1-0 win over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.



FIFA cited the presence of an intruder on the pitch and an unauthorised and unaccredited number of individuals inside the inner perimeter. Some of these unauthorized persons joined the players in celebrating Inaki Williams's winning goal in the closing stages of the match.



While acknowledging the proactive response of the security service in handling the situation, FIFA also urged the stadium management to enhance its internet facilities.



Ghana emerged victorious in the game with a 1-0 win, courtesy of a late goal from forward Inaki Williams. Notably, this is not the first instance of Ghana facing disciplinary action for pitch invasion, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had previously fined the country Ten Thousand US Dollars (US$10,000) for a similar incident in November 2019.



The earlier episode occurred during the latter stages of the Black Stars' triumph over South Africa in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium.