Ghana fights hard to settle for 3-2 defeat against Portugal

Sports News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana fought hard to settle for a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.



The first half ended barren as Ghana soaked all the pressure Portugal brought into the match.



Portugal kept the pressure on Ghana after recess and finally got a cheap penalty after Slaisu had a slight contact with Cristiano Ronaldo in the box.



Despite efforts to get USA referee Ismail Elfath to have a look on the VAR box, the American refused and stood by his decision.



Ronaldo stepped up and scored the penalty with Ati-Zigi missing the ball by inches.



Ghana later switched the game as they went in search of a goal in the 73rd minute and captain Andre Ayew got the equalizer from a pass from Mohammed Kudus.



Shortly after restoring parity, Joao Felix got the equalizer after a defence-splitting pass found him and slotted it home.



Two minutes later, Rafael Leao scored the third goal for Portugal to dash Ghana's hopes of coming back into the game.



However, in the 89th minute, Osman Bukari scored a header when the whole Portugal defense went to bed.



With few minutes left in additional time, Inaki Williams nearly got the needed equalizer for Ghana as he came from behind to kick the ball from Costa but the striker lost his footing before he could land a proper shot.



The defeat leaves Ghana in 4th place as Portugal top with South Korea and Uruguay in 3rd and 4th place respectively.



Ghana will face South Korea in their next match on Monday November 28th, 2022.