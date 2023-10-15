Ghana fails to register shot on target in friendly defeat to Mexico

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana struggled to register a single shot on target in a challenging international friendly against Mexico, ultimately succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday dawn.



This loss marked the Black Stars' first under the helm of head coach Chris Hughton, ending a six-match unbeaten streak.



Despite maintaining 54% possession, the four-time African champions made only four attempts at goal, none of which found the mark. It was in the second half, when Ghana was in pursuit of an equalizer, that three of these attempts were made.



Although the Black Stars had several promising opportunities to test the Mexican goalkeeper, the final execution was lacking at times, exemplified by Joseph Paintsil's cutback in the first half.



Following a goalless first half, Mexico seized the lead in the 57th minute, courtesy of PSV forward Hirving Lozano. Exploiting Ghana's defensive lapse, Lozano expertly slotted the ball into the net at Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right post.



The North American side further solidified their lead in the 72nd minute, with Dynamo Moscow's Uriel Antuna capitalizing on a well-placed through ball that dissected Ghana's defence, securing the second goal.



This double setback condemned Ghana to defeat, leaving them with a tough challenge ahead.



Next up for the Black Stars is a clash with the United States on Wednesday dawn at 12:30 A.M at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.