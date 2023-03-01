Ghana facing mass Athletes exodus with high hopes of future success

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: Saminu Abdul Rasheed

Many Ghanaian Athletes are leaving the shores of the country in search of

greener pastures.



Last year, about seven Ghanaian athletes acquired scholarships to the United States to further their academics and develop their careers.



“They got the scholarships themselves, we only supported some of them

with introductory letters, and they did everything on their own. They are

about six or seven of them that left the shores of this country from

December to January", Ghana Athletics President, Bawa Fuseini told

AsaaseSports



“We’ve been able to open up the process in the US where Ghanaian Athletes

are, in high demand. “This year particularly we didn't play a role in the

athletes’ departure.”



“So it's not as difficult as it used to be for a Ghanaian to get a scholarship in the USA.”



“We sometimes support them with documentation, not all of them got but

the majority of them got it and are now doing well in the US," Ghana Athletics President Bawa Fuseini told AsaaseSports.



University of Ghana duo Saminu Abdul Rasheed and Grace Obour are the

latest to join the foreign-based athletes and after just a month in the US, both

have started hitting the ground running.



Saminu, 21 dropped a Personal Best(PB) of 21.43s in an indoor competition

for Florida Memorial University in Miami last Friday.



Grace Obour now at West Texas College also clocked best personal best in 200m(24.03) and 400m(54.86) respectively.





Saminu’s former 4x100m mate at University of Ghana Isaac Dadzie now

holds a new PB in 60m (6.69s) at West Texas College.



Bawa Fuseini hopes this initiative will enhance Ghana’s chances in the

upcoming international competitions.



He said, “We just pray they are able to develop quickly so that we'll be able to use them for the World Championship, next year’s Paris Olympic Games, and Africa games.”