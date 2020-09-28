Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana facing injury problems - Jeff Schlupp, Alex Djiku doubtful for Mali friendly

Alexander Djiku plays for French side Strasbourg

England-based defender Jeffrey Schlupp and Alexander Djiku of French side Strasbourg are likely to miss Ghana’s friendly against Mali because of injuries they picked while playing in the league over the weekend.



The two Europe-based players are among 23 players named by Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor for the match against the Eagles in the Turkish city of Antalya next month.



Schlupp missed Crystal Palace's fixture against Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday due to an injury.



The versatile defender picked a slight strain injury ahead of Saturday's game and will spend some time on the sidelines.



The extent of Schlupp's injury remains unclear as it is in the situation with Djiku who suffered injury while playing in the French league match on Sunday.



The Strasbourg player got his first Black Stars call-up just three days ago when coach Charles Akonnor named his 23-man squad for next month's friendly against Mali.



But the injury he suffered during Sunday's Ligue 1 match against Monaco has put his debut for the West African country into serious doubt.



The central defender was substituted in Strasbourg's 3-2 defeat to AS Monaco after picking a knock.



Djiku was replaced by Sanjin Prcic in the 61st minute of the game which means he is facing a period on the sidelines depending on the outcome of the tests to be carried out by doctors.



Like Djiku, Schlupp was named in the 23-man Ghana squad that will face Mali in an international friendly on 9 October 2020 in Antalya, Turkey.



He could regain full fitness before the Black Stars game next month.



The former Leicester City man was seeking to make a return to the Ghana team since his last appearance in March 2019 against Mauritania in a friendly in Accra.



The extent of Djiku’s injury has not been discovered yet but he was in pain before his substitution.



The 26-year-old has been listed among a 23-man Ghana squad to face Mali in a international friendly on 9 October 2020 in Antalya, Turkey.



The France-born footballer has been invited by the West African country for the first time and he was hoping to make his debut for the Black Stars.

