Ghana expects more than five billion viewers for 2023 Africa Games - Sports Minister

Thursday, 21 December 2023

Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that the country is expecting more than five billion viewers for the 2023 Africa Games which will be hosted in Accra.



Mustapha Ussif who was briefing parliament on the government’s progress in preparation for the Africa Games which will be held in 2024 noted that the country expects over five thousand athletes across the continent in Ghana for the event.



He noted that the country has managed to collaborate with organizers of the Olympic Games to broadcast the games to the rest of the world.



This, he believes will ensure that Ghana grabs the eyebrows of more than five billion viewers across the world to watch the games from different parts of the world.



“We are expecting over five thousand athletes, three thousand officials, 2000 volunteers and spectators in thousands,” The minister said on the floor of Parliament on December 20, 2023.



While the world’s current population stands at 8 billion as of 2023 according to Worldometer, the Sports Minister stated emphatically that more than half of the world will watch the 2023 Africa Games being hosted in Ghana.



“In terms of online and global viewing we are expecting more than five billion because we are partnering with the Olympic channel as one of the media partners that will be broadcasting the sports,” Mustapha Ussif said as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Ghana is expected to present a team of over 560 athletes for the 2023 Africa Games.



54 African countries are expected to participate in the multisport games scheduled to take place from March 8 to March 23, 2024.



