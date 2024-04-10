Ghana eSports Federation officially launched

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: Ghana eSports Federation

Following approval and recognition by the National Sports Authority, the Ghana eSports Federation was legally inaugurated in Accra as the only organization responsible for overseeing eSports in Ghana.



Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) graced the occasion during the event, which was held at the Madagascar eSports Arena at the West Hills Mall.



Igor Boumekpo, President of the Federation, expressed his joy in achieving the long-awaited objective.



“It’s like a dream, I dreamt about this since 2003. People I love left because they call what I do ‘cartoons’. Recently in 2019, I lost someone I loved so much because of this. She saw it as just a ‘game’.



“I want to assure every Ghanaian that from now to 2026, we are going to register every eSports organisation in this country, team, association, developers and the players themselves. Everybody is going to be part of this because we need to have accurate data for the nation including the game centres,” he said.



He added that he intends to give women more opportunities in the sport.



There’s nothing you will do in this world if you don’t get the women involved. We need them and the Federation has a great plan for them. The Federation vice is there to make sure we involve the women in every activity. The women are going to play a major role and we’re trying so hard to make sure we involve them in all our activities.”



President of the GOC, Nunoo Mensah believes that eSports has a huge potential in Ghana.



“eSports is the future of sports and the earlier those of us in Ghana embrace it and embrace it well and put in structures and facilities to make sure we get the best out of it, the better’



‘I want to congratulate the Federation, and I can assure you that the Ghana Olympic Committee will have their back and be with them throughout this journey.”