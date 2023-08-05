Ghana duo Ernest Nuamah and Osman Ibrahim shortlisted for Young Player of the Month award in Denmark

Sports News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana duo of Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman are in the running to be named Young Player of the Month in the Danish Superliga.



Both players have had a fantastic start to the 2023/24 football league season in Denmark and will be playing a key role for the side throughout the campaign.



In the first game of the new season, Black Stars new boy Ernest Nuamah was so good he scored a hat-trick to lead FC Nordsjaelland to a thumping 4-1 win over Viborg.



The following week, he was rested as his countryman Osman Ibrahim led the charge with a stellar performance in attack as he operated from the flanks.



The winger ended the game with a fantastic goal as FC Nordsjaelland cruised to a 3-1 win over Aarhus.



With the first month of the league season coming to an end, both Ibrahim Osman and Ernest Nuamah have been named in the shortlist for the Young Player of the Month award in the Danish Superliga.