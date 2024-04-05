Ghana duo David Abagna and Seidu Basit power Petrocub into Moldova Cup semis

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder David Sandan Abagna scored a crucial goal for Petrocub in the Moldovan Cup quarter-final against Stauceni.



Abagna's goal came in the 83rd minute of the game, which was the second leg of the quarterfinals, and helped Petrocub secure their place in the semifinal of the competition.



Petrocub won the game 4-1 coming from behind, Abagna’s compatriot Seidu Basit also scoring the fourth goal three minutes after the third goal.



Petrocub scored the goals in quick succession, with the equalizer coming in the 79th minute after Stauceni took the lead in the 51st minute.



Sergui Platica netted the second to give Petrocub the lead before David Abagna and Seidu Basit scored in quick succession.



Abagna joined Petrocub in February 2024, after signing a three-year deal with the club from Real Tamale United, joining alongside Basit who was with him at Al-Hilal.



Their move to Petrocub was facilitated by Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new president of the club, who was appointed in January 2024.



Amponsah, who is a former Kotoko boss, was instrumental in bringing Abagna to the club, as part of a partnership agreement between Petrocub and a foreign investment company.



The two Ghanaian players joined ex-Kotoko goalie Razak Abalora, who had already been playing for the Moldovan giants FC Sherrif.