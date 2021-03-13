Sports News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana duo Afful, Mensah start pre-season training at MLS side Columbus Crew

Black Stars duo, Jonathan Mensah, Harrission Afful and their Columbus crew teammates

Black Stars duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah have commenced pre-season training at Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew.



The Crew is already plotting a defense to their last season’s MLS title with early pre-season training.



Caleb Porter’s outfit regrouped at the Ohio Health Performance Center training earlier this week to begin sharpening their rough edges ahead of the forthcoming season.



Players such as Mensah, Afful, Darlington Nagbe, and Gyasi Zardes who played major roles in the side’s league triumph last term have been present since the team began the session this week.



The 2020 MLS Cup champions will open their season with a CONCACAF Champions League qualifier against Nicaraguan club Real Esteli FC on April 8, 2021.



Ten days later, the Black and Gold lads will kickoff their 2021 MLS regular season with a game against Philadelphia Union at Historic Crew Stadium.