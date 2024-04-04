Ghana drops to 68th position in latest FIFA Rankings

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped to the 68th position in the FIFA Rankings for March 2024.



The Black Stars suffered a defeat to Nigeria's Super Eagles and drew with Uganda's Cranes during the March international break.



As a result, Ghana has slipped from their previous 67th position to 68th in the global rankings.



The United Arab Emirates has overtaken Ghana in the rankings.



Despite this drop, Ghana still holds its position as the 14th-ranked team in Africa.



The top 15 teams on the continent, including Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria, have retained their positions in the rankings.





JNA/EK