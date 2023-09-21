Ghana drops in latest FIFA rankings for September

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped in the latest Fifa rankings for September 2023.



Since the last release of the rankings in June, Ghana under Chris Hughton have played some good games and have already qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The Black Stars recorded a win against Central African Republic before beating the Lone Stars of Liberia 3-1 in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Before that, Ghana had been held to a goalless game against Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers.



Globally, Ghana is now ranked 60th. However, in Africa, Ghana remains outside the top 10 lying 11th behind Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt, the top five of the continent.



Nigeria: 40, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 in Africa.



World Cup champions Argentina have maintained their top spot in the world rankings and are followed by France and Brazil respectively.



England (4th) and Belgium (5th) retain their places in a top five that remains unchanged from the July 2023 edition of the global ranking.



The leading pack are followed by Croatia (6th), the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th), the only team amongst the top ten to climb a position. Italy (9th) slip down a spot after having been held to a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia in the sides’ UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier. The top-ten line-up is completed by Spain.