Ghana drops in FIFA Ranking for the Month of October

Ghana has dropped to the 48th position in the latest FIFA/ Coca-Cola ranking for the month of October.



The Black Stars dropped two places from 46th on the World Ranking for the month of September to the 48th position this month.



The Black Stars accrued 1439 points in the latest ranking released by the world football governing body.



Ghana engaged West African side Mali and Asian champions Qatar in a friendly this month.



The Stars lost 3-0 to Mali in the first game and recovered from the defeat to record a 5-1 win over Qatar in the second friendly game played in Turkey.



The 3-0 defeat to Mali saw the Black Stars lose some points on the ranking and accrued just one point in the win against Qatar leading to the drop.



On the African continent, the Black stars placed 6th on the log.



Check out the position of the various CAF teams on the latest ranking released by FIFA for the month of October.



1.Senegal



2.Tunisia



3.Algeria



4.Nigeria



5.Morocco



6.Ghana



7.Egypt



8.Cameroon



9.Mali



10.Burkina Faso

