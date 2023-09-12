Ghana didn’t play well against the Central African Republic - Yaw Preko

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars winger Yaw Preko has expressed disappointment with the team's performance during their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Black Stars faced a tough battle, coming from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory in a nail-biting Group E game last Thursday in Kumasi.



However, in analyzing the team’s performance, the former national star conveyed his lack of enthusiasm regarding the Black Stars’ display.



He expressed the belief that they could have performed better given the circumstances.



“I think we could have done better, we did not play really well. We couldn’t control the game very well because when you’re playing in Kumasi, with fans base like that you know you want to control the game very well,” he told Graphic Sports.



“Besides that, we all know we could have done better. The second half changes helped, and it was at the time the people were chasing the game to get the second goal.”