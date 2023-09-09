Ghana did not play football, referee helped them - 'Angry' C.A.R coach Raoul Savoy claims

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Central African Republic (CAR) coach, Raoul Savoy, has indicated that the referee played a huge role in his side's defeat against Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Savoy said he preconceived that centre referee Peter Waweru Kamaru would favour Ghana, and the game turned out as he expected.



Speaking after the 2-1 defeat, he commended his players for their performance, adding that the four times African champions cannot be proud of themselves because they were nothing close to good.



"I'm very proud of my players. They fought the whole game. We don’t deserve to lose tonight, a draw would’ve been a fairer result. Ghana won 2-1 but they cannot be proud of their team, because this team did not play football. We played football, we were far better, especially in the first half."



He also noted that Ghana's second goal should have been ruled out for an offside but the referee helped Ghana as he anticipated.



“I think the second goal is offside, clearly. But it’s okay, the referee is the winner. I was thinking that the referee would help you guys and he did it.”



The Black Stars beat C.A.R 2-1 at the Baba Sports Stadium to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.



Ghana had to come back from a goal down to secure the qualification after an uninspiring performance at home.



The Black Stars ended the qualifiers unbeaten, amassing 12 points and finishing as winners of Group E.







