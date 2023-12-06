Ghana defender Zakaria Issahaque wins Somali Super Cup with Dekedaha

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Zakaria Issahaque was instrumental for Dekedaha FC, leading them to a triumphant 3-2 victory against Gaadiidka FC in the Somali Super Cup.



The former Ghana Premier League player played a pivotal role in his side's success, making a significant impact on the pitch.



Issahaque's performance was nothing short of outstanding, as he forced two excellent saves from the opposition goalkeeper, narrowly missing the opportunity to add a goal to his name.



Gaadiidka FC, last season's league champions, faced off against Dekedaha FC, the champions of the General Daud Cup competition, in a clash that lived up to its billing.



Ultimately, Dekedaha FC emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, securing the coveted Somali Super Cup.



The versatile Issahaque, who joined the team ahead of the football season from Mogadishu City Club, has now added another trophy to his collection, having previously won the General Daud Cup with his new side.



His impactful presence on the field continues to contribute to Dekedaha FC's success in domestic competitions.