Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu to leave Sporting CP in summer  

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian international defender Lumor Agbenyenu is expected to leave Portuguese outfit Sporting CP in the summer.



The enterprising towering guardsman was not included in the clubs squad for the current campaign.



In the January transfer window, the 24-year old came close to joining Dinamo Zagreb in Russia and German Bundesliga II side Hannover 96 but the deals fell through.



However, he decided to stay put with Sporting CP.



Despite having a one year deal left on his current contract he will leave at the end of the season in the bid to get playing time elsewhere.



Portuguese outfit Rio Ave is reported to have expressed interest in Lumor Agbenyenu and could splash €500,000 to sign him in June.



