Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu rejects SC Braga move

Ghana defender, Lumor Agbenyenu

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has rejected a move to Portuguese side SC Braga from rivals Sporting CP, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The Black Stars left-back was included in a deal that will see Braga’s Matheus Reis move in the opposite direction.



However, Agbenyenu who has struggled for game time this season prefers to stay a fight for a place in Ruben Amorim’s team.



“Lumor Agbenyenu was precisely one of the players offered by Sporting in the Matheus Reis deal, but the Ghanaian refused to move to Braga. Out of Rúben Amorim's choices, the player can be loaned to a foreign club,” wrote Portuguese newspaper the Record.



The 24-year-old joined Sporting CP in 2018, but has since spent time on loan at Goztepe and Real Mallorca.



The 13 time capped Ghana international has 18 months left on his current deal at the Portuguese giants.