Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu ends Real Mallorca loan stint with goal on final day

Lumor Agbenyenu

On-loan Lumor Agbenyenu signed for his stay at relegated Spanish La Liga Real Mallorca with a goal on the final day of competition for the 2019/20 season.



The left-back drilled in a piledriver which slipped through the arms of Osasuna goalkeeper Rubén for his maiden goal for the club and the match's opener.



Mallorca could not hold onto the lead as they drew 2-2 on the road on Sunday, 19 July, 2020.



Agbenyenu joined Mallorca for the entire season from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.



He managed 23 league appearances despite battling injuries.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.