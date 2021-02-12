Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Lee Addy confirms deal to Hearts of Oak is close

Ghanaian centre-back Lee Addy

Ghana centre-back Lee Addy has confirmed he is on the verge securing a transfer to Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.



Addy, who is currently unattached, has been training with the Phobians for the past weeks in a bid to earn a contract.



The 30-year-old guardsman played his first game for the club during a friendly encounter against lower-tier side Hope for Future FC at the Acquainas Park on Wednesday.



The former Red Star Belgrade defender revealed on Thursday that he is closing in on a move to the Accra Sports Stadium outfit.



He remarked that the deal is 90 percent close to completion.



“Well I have always been a Hearts of Oak fan but you know football is purely business now so I told myself I will play for the phobians before I call it a quit and I am relishing that dream now.”



“I have been training with them for some time now and its almost a done deal so soon I will let my experience come to bear for all to see that I still have what it takes to help them achieve success,” he told Starr Sports.



Addy returned to the country last year after a dramatic spell in Ethiopia forced some Ghanaian players to plead for assistance back home due to COVID-19.