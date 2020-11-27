Sports News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu displays top form as Hoffenheim beat Liberec

Ghana defender, Kasim Adams Nuhu

Ghana defender Kasim Adams Nuhu displayed outstanding form on Thursday night when his TSG Hoffenheim outfit posted a 2-0 win against Slovan Liberec in the Uefa Europa League.



The centre-back has been limited to starting roles this season but was named in the starting eleven of the German outfit today when they faced off with the Czech side on Matchday 4 of this season’s Europa League.



Taking his chance in the team, Kasim Nuhu excelled in the defense of the team and emerged as the top-rated player at the end of the 90 minutes of the encounter.



In the end, second-half goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Andrej Kramaric ensured that TSG Hoffenheim picked up the maximum points. The win has propelled the German Bundesliga side into the knockout stage of the Uefa Europa League with two matches to spare in the Group Phase.





