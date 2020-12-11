Sports News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah eyes win against Trabzonspor in Turkish top-flight

Ghana and Kayserispor defender Joseph Attamah is hoping his side can pick a win against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League game.



The 26-year old is anticipating a very tough game against Trabzonspor in this fixture at the Kadir Has Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



"It will be a very difficult fight against a team that plays really well like Trabzonspor, but we are also playing well. Especially in the last 3 weeks, we have an increasing form graph since our teacher came.



"Unfortunately we could not win a win. . Now it's time to win and win. I hope and believe that we will get 3 points in the match we will play against Trabzonspor on the weekend. I earn my living from this job", Attamah said in an interview ahead of the game.



"I have been improving my performance by working very well, especially in training sessions in the last few weeks. This is my main performance. That's why it will get better. "



Kayserispor is placed 17th on the league log with nine points and cannot afford to lose this game.



Reacting to the racism incident that took place in the Paris Saint-Germain - Ba?ak?ehir match, Attamah said, “FIFA and UEFA are fighting racism in a very consistent and determined manner. It's really unacceptable for such a thing to happen. It's an ugly affair.



"I support my colleagues in their decision not to continue. They really did the right move. This was unacceptable behavior. I hope such people will not go on and we will not see such people among us. I want to say that I am with them until the end.”

