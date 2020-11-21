Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah named in 2020 MLS best XI

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender and Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah has been honoured for an excellent 2020 campaign after being named in the best eleven of the season.



The defender, who played every minute of the regular season, was selected by the media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff as one of the best defenders in the league.



It is the first time the 30-year-old is making the best eleven of the league since arriving in 2017. This year the towering defender celebrates a century of appearances for the Black and Golds as they reach the play-offs of the MLS.



“We want to congratulate Jonathan on earning this worthy recognition as one of the top players in MLS in 2020,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbztchenko.



“Jonathan has been one of our key performers since earning the captain’s role, playing every minute of every match for the Club during a long and at times incredibly compact season. He has been pivotal to the success of our backline this year and a large reason why we had one of the best defensive records in the League during the regular season. We are proud of Jonathan’s accomplishments and we know he will continue to perform at a high level during the playoffs.”



Mensah's announcement was disclosed by his wife in a lovely short video while he was at training with his teammates



#Crew96's a family. @Jomens25’s wife broke the Best XI news to him & his teammates

