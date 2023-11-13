Ghana defender Jerome Opoku suffers racial abuse in Turkish Super Lig match

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku found himself at the receiving end of racist abuse following an unintentional clash with Besiktas player Bahtiyar Zaynutdinov in the Turkish Super Lig clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Besiktas.



In a tussle for the ball, Bahtiyar Zaynutdinov came in with the intention to intercept Jerome Opoku from behind.



The heated moment unfolded when Opoku inadvertently elbowed Zaynutdinov.



The referee's decision to penalize the Besiktas player instead of Opoku led to a wave of anger among the Besiktas fans, resulting in racist chants and comments directed at the Ghanaian defender.



Adding to the intensity, Zaynutdinov suffered significant injuries to his eye and nose during the clash, rendering him unable to continue the game.



The unfortunate incident heightened the tension on the field and escalated fan dissatisfaction.



Despite the controversy, Besiktas secured a 1-0 victory in the match, with Opoku's compatriot, Daniel Amartey, delivering a stellar performance for the Eagles throughout the game.





Bugün oynanan Beşiktaş - İstanbul Başakşehir maçında, Jerome Opoku’nun müdahalesinin arından Bahtiyar Zaynutdinon'un, gözü ile burnu şişmesiyle maçı tamamlayamadı.



Karşılaşmanın hakemi Arda Kardeşler'in ise faulü Başakşehir’e vermesi sonrasında Beşiktaş cephesi tepki gösterdi. pic.twitter.com/plfyqnrhJu — Kuzey Türk (@KuzeyTurkNet) November 12, 2023

JNA/OGB