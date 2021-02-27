Soccer News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah delighted with Vitoria SC’s return to winning ways

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah

Defender Gideon Mensah has expressed delight in Vitoria Guimaraes’ return to winning ways after victory over Boavista on Friday night.



The Ghana left back lasted the entire duration as The Conquerors earned a 2-1 victory at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques.



The win is Victoria Guimaraes’ first in the last six games, having lost to Rio Ave and Pacos Ferreira and with draws against SAD, Benfica and Ferrense.



It looked like the trend was continuing when Ricardo Mangas gave Boavista a 17th minute lead.



But Rochina leveled with five minutes to the break before Andre Andre slotted from the spot in the second half to hand the hosts victory.



“Back to winning ways. 2-1 against Boavista. Unto the next one,” he wrote after the game.



Mensah excelled in the left flank, partnering well in defence with compatriot Abdul Mumin Suleman.



Currently on loan at the Portuguese outfit from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, the 22-year-old has made 14 appearances in the Liga Pro.











