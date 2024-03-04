Ghana defender Denis Odoi scores first league goal of the season in Club Brugge big win

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Denis Odoi scored his first league goal of the season when Club Brugge thrashed KRC Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.



The versatile defender was amongst the scorers as Brugge recorded an emphatic 3-0 smashing of Genk at the Cegeka Arena in a round 38 encounter.



The visitors got the opening goal of the match through Norwegian midfielder Hugo Vetlesen in the 26th minute a few minutes after Tolu Arokodare missed a penalty for Genk.



Odoi doubled the lead for Brugge in the 73rd minute, having converted a pass from Belgian midfielder Maxim De Cuyper.



Norway international forward Andreas Skov Olsen rounded off the victory for Brugge after converting a penalty kick with five minutes remaining to the end of the match.



Brugge moved to the third place on the standings after Sunday’s victory while Genk remained in the 6th place.



Odoi has two goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Brugge this campaign.