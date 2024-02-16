Ghana defender Alidu Seidu features for Rennes in heavy Europa League defeat to AC Milan

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu made an appearance for Rennes in their tough 3-0 loss to AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League knockout play-off round on Thursday night.



Entering the match as a substitute in the 67th minute for Guela Doue, the 23-year-old couldn’t sway the game’s momentum in Rennes’ favor, as AC Milan secured a commanding victory.



AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek was the standout performer, netting two goals in the 32nd and 48th minutes, with Rafael Leao adding another goal in the 53rd minute, further solidifying Milan’s lead and leaving Rennes facing an uphill battle.



The result leaves Rennes in a challenging position, requiring a significant turnaround in the second leg scheduled for February 22 in France.



Prior to their Europa League rematch, Rennes will shift their focus to domestic competition, as they prepare to host Alidu Seidu’s former club Clermont Foot in a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, February 18.



This upcoming match could present an opportunity for Seidu to earn his first league start and showcase his skills on the domestic stage.



Since his transfer from Clermont Foot during the January window, Seidu has already made four appearances across all competitions for Rennes.