Ghana defender Alexander Djiku impresses on injury return for Strasbourg

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku returned from injury to feature for Strasbourg in their 4-0 away win against Nantes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday at Stade de la Beaujoire.



The Black Stars defender exhibited a strong performance for his side, making his full debut in the game.



The 26-year old made 33 accurate passes in the game, with 23 in his own half and 10 in that of the opposition.



His pass success in the game was rated 91 per cent and had 49 touches on the ball.



Djiku won five duels and lost on three in the entire duration of the game.



Strasbourg scored first in the game through Dimitri Lienard from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.



Strasbourg was awarded another penalty in the 77th minute and Ludovic Ajorque was up to the task and scored from the spot.



Malian Kevin Zohi secured the win with the fourth goal of the game for Strasbourg.



Strasbourg leapfrogged from the bottom of the table to the 17th position after this win



Alexander Djiku has made nine appearances in the ongoing campaign for the French top-flight division.

