Ghana defender Abdul Ganiyu leaves Iraqi side Al-Talaba SC - Report

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Ismail Abdul Ganiyu has left Iraqi side Al-Talaba SC, just four months after joining the club.



The defender parted ways with the Ghanaian champions, Asante Kotoko at the end of last season to join Al-Talaba in September 2022.



Ganiyu penned a one-year contract with the Iraqi top-flight side but has decided to end his stint with the club.



The enterprising defender whose contract was expected to expire in the summer of 2023 has terminated his deal due to lack of game minutes.



He is expected to find himself a new club before the closure of the January transfer window.