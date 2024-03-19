Ghana could lose out on Kobbie Mainoo as England boss hands Man United star debut call-up

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has handed Manchester United prodigy Kobbie Mainoo a senior debut call-up.



Per the FIFA rules, his invitation means he needs to play more than three games for the Three Lions before he turns 21 to rule out any possibility of playing for Ghana.



Mainoo was initially invited to the England U-21 but has now been promoted to the senior side and thus has joined the squad for their games against Belgium and Brazil.



If he plays in both games, he will be left with two more games to be ineligible to switch nationality to Ghana.



Kobbie Mainoo is having a breakthrough season at Manchester United and has become a starter in Erik Ten Hag's side at age 18.



He made his Premier League debut against Everton in November 2023 and has gone on to feature in 13 league games, scoring one goal.



His only goal came against Wolves in February 2024, which subsequently won the Premier League's goal of the month.



Mainoo who has Ghanaian parentage was born in the UK, hence, reports suggested that the Ghana Football Association are looking to convince the teenager to pledge his nationality to Ghana and play for the Black Stars.



A few weeks ago, Randy Abbey, a leading member of the FA revealed that the top brass of the FA had taken notice of Mainoo.



“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, told The Times.







