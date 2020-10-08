Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana continue preparations for Mali, Qatar clash in Antalya

play videoCoach C.K Akonnor with André Morgan Rami Ayew

The Black Stars on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 continued their preparation towards the friuendly against Mali in Antalya, Turkey.



Coach C.K Akonnor had nineteen players in training on day two, ahead of the two friendly games.



Ghana will play West African neighbours Mali on Friday, October 09, at the Aslan Zaki Dermirci sports complex in Antalya, Turkey before engaging 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar three days later.



Below is the video of the team’s training:





