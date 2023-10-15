Ghana coach Chris Hughton acknowledges defensive lapses in loss to Mexico

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: Jacob Abeiku Adams

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, conceded that his team conceded avoidable goals in their match against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday.



The Irish-born Ghanaian suffered his first loss as the head coach of the Black Stars when they faced Mexico's El Tri in an international friendly.



Hirving Lozano found the net in the 57th minute, and substitute Uriel Antuna added another goal in the 72nd minute, securing a comfortable victory for Mexico.



The game served as a preparation match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which are set to begin next month.



During the post-match press conference, Chris Hughton admitted that his team struggled to handle Mexico's intensity and that the goals they conceded were the result of defensive lapses.



"I think both the goals we conceded, from our point of view, were poorly defended, and it became an uphill battle to get back into the game," Hughton stated.



The defeat against Mexico marked Hughton's first loss after achieving two wins and two draws in his previous four games as the head coach.



Up next, the Black Stars are scheduled to face the US Men's Soccer team at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.