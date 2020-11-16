Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Ghana coach CK Akonnor to tweak starting XI against Sudan

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor will make an alteration on his squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in Omdurman on Tuesday.



Injuries and new arrivals will force the Ghanaian gaffer to tweak his starting line up for the match against the Sudanese.



Captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out with an injury while first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori is suspended for the match.



However, China-based Mubarak Wakaso has rejoined the squad as well as Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has also arrived in camp.



Players, technical team, and management of the Black Stars arrived in Sudan on Sunday ahead of the game tomorrow.



The Black Stars will engage in a warm-up exercise as the shakes off the exertion of their long trip to Sudan.



Ghana will be without captain Andre Ayew, who suffered an injury whiles training with the team in Accra last Saturday.



Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is suspended and has been replaced with Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.



Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso, Majeed Ashimeru and Jeffrey Schlupp have rejoined the team for the match after missing the first leg in Cape Coast.



Ghana sits top of Group C with 9 points after three wins in three games, and victory on Tuesday will seal qualification to Cameroon 2022.

