Ghana coach C.K Akonnor congratulates Daniel Amartey on 'strong' EPL comeback

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey and his Leicester City teammate, Jamie Vardy

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has celebrated defender Daniel Amartey's strong return from injury after impressing in Leicester's 5-2 demolishing of Manchester City.



Amartey, who did not make the Black Stars squad for the friendly against Mali next month, played his first Premier League game in 23 months.



The 25-year-old suffered a career-threatening injury in 2018, and his recovery was met with several setbacks but the resilient defender bounced back in style on Sunday against City.



"Congratulations on your massive comeback, Daniel Amartey," Akonnor posted on Twitter. "Wishing you more of today’s performance going forward. Cheers," he added.



The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as he was slotted into a packed five-man defensive line-up alongside Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and James Justin.



He was rewarded for his impressive display in midweek against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup defeat.



Amartey last played for the Foxes on 27 October 2018 when he lasted the entire duration in the 1-1 home draw with West Ham United.



It was City who took an early lead through Riyad Mahrez in the fourth minute before a hat-trick from Jamie Vardy and a stupendous goal from James Maddison.



Nathan Ake pulled one back for City before Youri Tielemans converted another spot-kick.





