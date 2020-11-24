Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: goal.com

Ghana coach Akonnor urged to 'sit up' after stunning loss to Sudan

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member and Black Stars Management Committee chairman George Amoakoh believes the technical team led by coach CK Akonnor must up their game in the wake of last week's disappointing defeat to Sudan.



After a fine start to their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign, the West Africans suffered their first defeat on matchday four by a 1-0 away loss to the Falcons in Omdurman.



The defeat came five days after the Black Stars registered a 2-0 triumph over the same side in a match week three fixture at home.



“I hope that the technical team would sit up and correct all the errors; the errors that ensured that we could not score a goal [away to Sudan]," Amoakoh told Graphic.



“All the game was centred in the midfield and our incursions upfront did not yield any dividend. They should ensure that they are able to penetrate defenses and score goals; that is the only way to win matches.



“We did not achieve what we sought to achieve; we thought we could either draw or win the game but it didn’t come off that way, and I think we need to learn a few lessons from that.



"We had a lot of problems with getting exactly what we wanted because of Covid-19 and other factors. You realised that there were a lot of late call-ups… but I believe that at the end of the day, what we had on the bench could have won us the game.



“It didn’t go the way we wanted; if it doesn’t go the way you want what does it mean? I am not a technical person to say the selection was bad.



“The only thing I can say is that how we played did not generate the needed goals to win the game, and for that matter, I would wish that the technical team do their best to ensure that subsequent games are won and won beautifully."



Ghana coach Akonnor, who replaced James Kwasi Appiah in January, has won one and lost one of two competitive games played so far and similarly won two and lost two of four matches played so far in all competitions.



The Black Stars, who still top Group C despite the away defeat to Sudan, return to action with games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March next year.

