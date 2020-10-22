Sports News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Ghana chokes in sadness over Mohammed Kudus' injury on Champions League debut

Mohammed Kudus

Fans and well-wishers of new Ghana star Mohammed Kudus were left heavily disappointed and heartbroken after the 20-year-old's UEFA Champions League debut ended after just eight minutes due to injury.



The Ajax new-boy had to be replaced after he suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the Group D opener against Liverpool at the Johan Cryuff Arena.



On a night where entire Ghana and particularly, the city of Nima -where the youngster hails- were glued to their seats to enjoy another episode of magic from the new toast of Europe, many were left emotional broken when Kudus walked off the pitch in agonizing pain.



A video of fans watching from his area in Nima showed his elder brother broken in tears after the player's debut ended prematurely.



Ajax found themselves new fans from the West African country who still cheered them on despite the loss of their golden boy in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.



The budding midfielder has already bagged two Man-of-the-Match gongs from his first four matches for the club in the ongoing Dutch Eredivisie.



The Ghana international was hoping to convey his swashbuckling form to Europe after he was named in coach Erik Ten Hag’s starting line up against Liverpool on Wednesday.



However, the midfielder lasted just eight minutes in the encounter due to injury.



Kudus and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho had a knee to knee collision and the Ghanaian came off worse.



He was replaced with Dutch international Quincy Promes.



Ajax are yet to determine the extent of the injury but the capital-based side will hope it’s not severe.



Kudus has plundered 1 goal and registered 3 assists for the club so far this season.





Sad mood here in Nima where we are watching Ajax's UCL game against Liverpool. They came here for @KudusMohammedGH but will have to sit through the rest of the match watching others play. Kudus' senior brother in the shot close to tears. #3Sports #UCL pic.twitter.com/HLbp1rjxwC — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) October 21, 2020

