Ghana captain Andre Ayew proud of home-based players after AFCON qualification

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says he is proud of the local players following their exploits before and during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The senior national soccer team, Black Stars defeated Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 in the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.



Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot-kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gifted the visitors a goal after Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho capitalized on a goalkeeping howler to grab a consolation.



Ghana finished as winners of Group C with 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.



Prior to the qualifiers, coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor handed as many as 12 home-based players call up into the national team of which five made their debut in the final round of the qualifiers.



The Swansea City ace speaking after the game, Ayew said he is proud of the local players and has therefore urged them to keep working hard to be able to get to where they deserve.



“South Africa was a tough game. The locals started and played really well. They gave us a point to put us one point in Cameroon. And I want to congratulate the whole squad.” He said



“As for today, am just proud of them (home-based players). All of them is their dream to play for the Black Stars as it is always my dream. When I wear the jersey am more than happy and as soon as I get a call-up. So I am very proud of them and am sure they are proud of themselves, their families are proud of them. And they have to keep working. As long as they keep working we don’t know how but the chances will come.”



