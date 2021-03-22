Ghana captain Andre Ayew arrives for South Africa and Sao Tome games

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has joined his national teammates 48 hours after playing in the South Wales derby against Cardiff City.



Ghana captain Andre Ayew flew straight to Accra after the game as he hopes to feature against Sao Tome on Sunday. He has been ruled out against South Africa and will stay in Accra with a select few due to the laws that South Africa is on the red list of the United Kingdom due to a new corona strand found there.



He will have to quarantine for ten days if he was to travel to South Africa and that would mean he would also miss two league games for Swansea-something the club can not afford at this time as they chase automatic Premier League qualification.



The former West Ham United star's arrival has lifted moods and shown his dedication and commitment to the national goal as he believes his presence throughout the preparation stage will act as a spring on which the other players can fly on.



His vast experience accumulated through his 91 caps for Ghana where he has scored 19 goals will be vital if Ghana is to smoothly seal a ticket for Cameroon next year and go on to win the trophy that has eluded them in the last three decades.



The charismatic leader missed Ghana's defeat to Sudan in November, having inspired the team to victory in the first leg in Cape Coast.



The Black Stars lead Group C with nine points from three games, and a win will see them progress to the Nations Cup in 2022.