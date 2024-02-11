Ghana can win the World Cup - Alan Kyerematen

Sports News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant and leader of the Movement for Change, has expressed his conviction that Ghana has the potential to win the FIFA World Cup.



However, he believes that this can only be achieved through a thorough transformation of the country's sports landscape.



In an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, Kyerematen emphasised the need for a significant shift in governance, which includes the sports sector.



"I've said it before, and I'll say it again - we need a significant shift or transformation in our governance, including sports," he stressed.



"When the great transformation begins in sports, believe me, Ghana can win the World Cup."



Kyerematen's vision for Ghana's sports industry is centred around his 'Great Transformation Plan (GTP),' a comprehensive strategy that aims to revitalize national morale and propel the country to new heights in various aspects, including sports.



The candidate's bold declaration comes in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointing performance in recent international competitions, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they failed to secure a single victory and bowed out in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament.



Moreover, the national team's failure to advance to the next stage in the 2022 World Cup has sparked renewed calls for change within the sports sector.



Kyerematen believes that his GTP plan can turn things around and make Ghana a force to be reckoned with in global sports.



With the 2024 elections approaching, Kyerematen's "Great Transformation Plan" may prove to be a deciding factor for voters, offering a compelling vision for the future of Ghana's sports and national pride.



Whether or not his ambition will translate into reality remains to be seen, but his determination to transform Ghana's sports landscape is certainly generating excitement among sports enthusiasts and Ghanaians alike.