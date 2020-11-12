Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana can win 2021 AFCON – Fatawu Dauda

Legon Cities skipper, Fatawu Dauda

Legon Cities skipper and Black Stars goalie Fatawu Dauda has said that Ghana remains a credible candidate for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Since winning the tournament in 1982, the Black Stars are yet to land their hands on the trophy.



The team has, however, gone close to winning it. In the last seven editions of the tournament, the Black Stars have made last four of the semi-final six times.



The team has also played in the finals of the 2015 and 2017 tournament, losing to Zambia and Ivory Coast respectively.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM, Fatawu Dauda said that Ghana has the potential to win the 2021 tournament.



He stated that with the right mentality the team can end the trophy drought in Cameroon next year.



“Ghana can win next Afcon. I remember we came close in 2015 but we were unlucky, Ivory Coast won it. This time, it is possible that we can win it. Let’s pray and sees what God will do for us. As a player, I think if those invited go in with a winning mentality, it’s possible that we can win the trophy,” he said.



If Ghana can win the tournament then they first must qualify and that means beating Sudan today in Cape Coast.



The team without some of its known faces will take on Sudan in their third match of the qualifiers.



Despite the absence of players like Thomas Partey, Wakaso and Kudus, captain Andre Ayew is confident of victory.



“I think its Unity. We have a lot of big teams in Africa now who are good. From the big names, Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria to the lower names like Sudan etc. Sudan is a team that I have faced before, I think we drew here in a very difficult game Kumasi so I know what Sudan is capable of doing. But we are Ghana. And when you wear the Ghana jersey, you have to deliver, especially at home, so we don’t have a choice,” Ayew noted.



“We are going to make sure that we get the three points so that, that Unity and that love between us stay and get even better with time. That is why we want more games, more camping so that we are able to meet each other more and more and create that love between each other,” he further assured.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.