Ghana can't afford to miss the next AFCON - GFA veep Mark Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo says the Black Stars must make it to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at all costs.



Ghana must avoid defeat against the Central African Republic in their final match in the AFCON qualifiers as they aim to make their 24th appearance at the competition which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.



Ahead of the crucial game which comes on September 7, Mark Addo has reemphasized the importance of the game indicating that it should be approached with all energy in order to qualify.



"We are playing against the Central African Republic in September and I think we must do well to qualify," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



"We cannot afford to miss out on the AFCON in Ivory Coast. We will need the fans to come in their numbers to support the Black Stars," he added.



Ghana experienced one of their worst-ever performance at the 2021 AFCON and are hoping to qualify and eventually redeem themselves at the tournament.



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the Black Stars is expected to name his squad for the game by the end of this month.