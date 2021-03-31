Ghana can break AFCON title jinx under Okraku’s tenure - George Afriyie

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie says the Black Stars could end their AFCON title drought under Kurt Okraku’s tenure.



Ghana have flirted with success on the back of strong performances at the last five African Nations Cup tournaments but fallen short each time.



The team booked a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament after amassing thirteen (13) points from six (6) qualifying games.



Despite topping Group C which consisted of Sudan, South Africa and São Tomé and Principe, there is a growing concern that the performance exhibited by the Charles Akonnor and his charges do not merit the tag pre-tournament favourites.



But according to George Afriyie, the Black Stars could change their luck by returning from Cameroon with the coveted trophy.



"We have not been able to win the Afcon from 2008. I will attribute it to sheer luck. In 2010 and 2015 it was just not for us in that era," Afriyie stated on Nhyira FM.



"We may win it under this Kurt Okraku’s management where the perception is we have a poor team which is not in the best of shape as compared to years before.”



Afriyie, who suffered a second round defeat in the Ghana FA poll, is said to be in the wrong books of the FA chief after taking to Facebook last year to declare that Okraku's use of the word 'enemy' to justify why he is appointing close friends into position was unguarded.



The former FA deputy chief again accused the current GFA administration of vilifying members of his campaign team who criticize the association.